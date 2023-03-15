Local officials are showing concern after a recent study found that more than half of all poisoning deaths among children 5 years and younger involve opioid drugs.
According to the study, 731 children under the age of 5 died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.
Research shows some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.
“Trying to figure out the effects that these drugs can have, even on the accidental side, is so unknown,” said Shawn Collie, captain of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “Especially with the younger population and getting down into toddlers and infants.”
Collie said the chances of drugs being fatal in adults are very high, and these chances increase even more in children.
“These drugs are killing adults,” he said. “The effect it’s going to have on kids is 10 times greater. People don’t understand the combination of certain drugs alone increases the chance of overdose, but for a child to ingest a single dosage of what an adult would take can be deadly.”
Experts said it's no surprise that children are being frequently exposed to non-prescription and synthetic opioids with the current state of the opioid epidemic.
With recreational marijuana recently becoming legalized in the state of Missouri, officials said they have also noticed an increase in accidental marijuana ingestion as well.
“People have to keep in mind that there’s so many forms of marijuana products,” Collie said. “There’s the gummies and other edibles. Kids may not understand what they are and think it’s just candy.”
Collie said just like alcohol and all other products that are only meant for adult use, it’s important that guardians are cautious and keep these substances in areas that children can’t access.
“Kids are always going to be curious people,” he said. “Make sure you’re having conversations with your children and stressing the dangers of drugs and other things that may be harmful to them.”
