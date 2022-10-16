Winter may be a few months away, but with the fall season comes cold weather, which can cause problems in your car. Experts say it's best to take simple steps now to avoid expensive costs later.
“There’s nothing pleasant about being stranded in the cold,” said Jeff Schomburg, co-owner of Kruse's Auto Center.
Schomburg recommends getting your vehicle checked before the cold weather hits.
“Right now, while we’re still in the early months like October and November, is when everyone should be getting their cars looked at,” he said. “Waiting until the very first cold front isn’t safe, but either way, it is never too late.”
He said he first suggests going to an auto shop and having your car examined by a professional. In addition, one of the most important things to get under control ahead of time is your car fluids.
“The biggest thing is checking all your fluids,” Schomburg said. “One of the crucial ones is your coolant, and you want to keep coolant in your car as this is what regulates your engine year-round. In the winter months, this prevents it from freezing and during the warmer seasons, it will also prevent it from overheating.”
Schomburg also suggests making sure other parts of your vehicle are set for the upcoming cold weather including wiper blades, tire pressure and car battery.
“After some time, wiper blades can fall apart so it’s important to have ones that are in condition for hard rain and ice,” he said. “Also, I really recommend people make sure their batteries are maintained specifically because the average life span of a battery is four to five years, so you want to make sure it’s not getting old.”
In some cases, cars will break down on you regardless, and Schomburg said this is something you should always be prepared for.
“I always suggest that people have some sort of emergency pack in the back of their vehicles,” Schomburg said. “That way, if your car does happen to break down in cold weather, you’ll have all the appropriate necessities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.