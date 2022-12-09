With many on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts this year, experts are encouraging mindfulness when buying toys, as some can present serious hazards for young children.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 200,000 children under age 14 were treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. for toy-related injuries in 2020 alone.
“As you can see from this photo I have right in front of me, a child swallowed a button battery which is a very common accident in children,” said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, internal medicine specialist. “When this happens, it is a very catastrophic event and can be deadly in a couple of hours.”
Brownfield said there are several things parents and gift shoppers can do to promote a safe holiday season.
“Whenever you’re out shopping for your kids or grandchildren for Christmas, it’s really important to make sure the toys you’re buying are age-appropriate,” Brownfield said. “There are risks with all these toys, so you have to be careful with ones that have small parts and magnets because little kids like to put everything in their mouths and other body parts such as their nose and ears.”
Choking hazards are frequently cited as a big threat to children, and Brownfield said this is mainly caused by button batteries and magnets.
“People don’t realize the absolute dangers of button batteries, and their usage has skyrocketed in the last couple of decades,” Brownfield said. “We use them in everything now, from greeting cards to remotes, and if ingested, it is considered a medical emergency.”
According to experts, even if button batteries are ingested through other parts of the body, such as the nose or ears, the batteries can create electrical currents, destroying tissue in the body, which can result in death.
Brownfield said she wants to remind parents that children instinctively explore by putting things in their mouths, so extra attention is always required when they are engaging in playtime.
“We know that children investigate with their mouth, and anything they can get their hands on will go there,” she said. “So please be aware of what your child is playing with, and I would also recommend scrolling through the Consumer Product Safety website to determine which toys are hazardous.”
To find out more information about toy or gift recalls, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website at cpsc.gov/Recalls.
