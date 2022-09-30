Kirk Zwiers

Kirk Zwiers looks at an air filter. Zwiers is the manager at Larson Heating and Air and said people should change filters every couple of months, vacuum vents and have annual professional maintenance checks done to ensure safe and successful heating.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

With cooler temperatures come all sorts of fall activities, such as trips to the pumpkin patch, sips of apple cider and cozy bonfires. The weather also has homeowners starting to turn on their heat, but there are some things to check before doing so.

St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said his department usually receives a bunch of calls when the weather turns cool. He said the most important thing is to make sure nothing is too close to anything heating your home.

