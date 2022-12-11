SJFD offers holiday safety tips

Bill Lamar, who oversees emergency management at the St. Joseph Fire Department, offers safety tips to prevent fire hazards in the home during the holiday season.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Many prefer the look and smell of a live Christmas tree during the holidays, but having one in your home requires care to keep things safe.

Bill Lamar, who oversees emergency management with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that after being cut, a live Christmas tree only has a 30-day lifespan. And while Christmas tree fires are rare, they can be deadly, he said.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.