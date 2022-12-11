Many prefer the look and smell of a live Christmas tree during the holidays, but having one in your home requires care to keep things safe.
Bill Lamar, who oversees emergency management with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that after being cut, a live Christmas tree only has a 30-day lifespan. And while Christmas tree fires are rare, they can be deadly, he said.
“The big thing we try to mention to people is if you’re going to have a live tree make sure that it stays watered,” Lamar said. “Also, tree decorations play a big role in hazards as well, so it’s important to make sure you’re not leaving your tree lights on all day. If you have a live tree that’s dry, your room can be lit up in flames in a matter of moments.”
Lamar also suggests people try to avoid overloading electric outlets in their homes and use the minimal amount of electricity that’s possible.
“People overloading their electricals around the holidays is one of the other things we frequently see,” Lamar said. “There’s a lot more lights and decorations in the home, which ends up causing the electrical system to be overloaded, so try to avoid that if possible. LED lights are always a good alternative.”
Candles and fireplaces are other holiday favorites and also can be sources of house fires.
“Everything needs to be kept away from all the open flames inside your homes,” he said. “If you’ve got candles and a fireplace, keep all of those nice packages and decorations from anything that’s a heat source and hopefully that will keep everyone safe.”
Even unexpected sources, such as children and pets, can be the cause of an accidental fire.
“If you’ve got pets and children, obviously you want to make sure they’re not going to be able to climb around and tug at lights or the tree,” Lamar said. “That can be extremely dangerous. The old adage that fire doubles every few seconds is not even a factor these days. With all of the plastics and different home furnishings ... your home can be in flames fast so please, take safety advice seriously.”
Experts advise replacing any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections, never using lit candles to decorate the tree and making sure smoke detectors have been tested and are ready to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.