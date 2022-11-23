Holiday safety equipment reminder

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph' Safety and Health Council, reminds residents to wear seatbelts as there is an expected increase in drivers this holiday season.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Officials are stressing the importance of wearing your seatbelts this week as a recent study from the National Safety Council has deemed Thanksgiving to be one of the deadliest times to get behind the wheel.

There is a 30% increase in fatal car crashes around the holidays due to the busy roads, and experts say wearing safety equipment can reduce the chances of a crash ending in fatality.

