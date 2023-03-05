Flowers, candles and a picture are displayed during a vigil for slain News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons outside the Nicholson School of Communication and Media on the campus of Central Florida University, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Stephen M. Dowell | Member, Orlando Sentinel AP
File photo | News-Press NOW
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, talks safety in a November photo.
After a recent Florida shooting that killed three people including a journalist and a 9-year-old girl, local safety experts are encouraging preparedness and situational awareness.
The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council offers educational sessions and trainings for residents interested in preparing for active shooter situations. The training is offered to companies, church groups and civic clubs as well.
Executive Director Sheldon Lyon said the curriculum for participants is aimed to instill a tactical mindset and practice situational awareness.
"When they go to the movie, they sit on the edge. Or do they like to sit in the middle of the row seats? When they go to a restaurant, do they ever think about choosing a seat where they can kind of see the door, the entrance to the restaurant, the parking lot," Lyon said. "We just get people to think about where they're at while they're out in the community."
Formerly of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lyon implements tactics from his law enforcement experience to those that take the safety course.
"You're going to react to that stress," Lyon said. "If we can get people to think about a plan, periodically go over that plan in case it might change when stress hits them, they're going to automatically revert back to that plan, and time is safety."
This mindset is one that can be used in an active shooter situation, as well as everyday situations in the community. These can include knowing noting where suspicious people are lingering or the positions of parked cars when going to the grocery store.
"Some of the tactical mindset is for petty theft ... just little things that make them a harder target for thieves and other folks who want to commit crime," Lyon said. "It's not all about gun violence, although that's a big part of it. It's just choices we make every day that can really help us to be a safer person in the community and when we're at work."
Having a plan of action will go a long way for residents to help themselves and those around them.
"Times are very different," Lyon said. "It's just smart to begin to think about how we conduct ourselves out in the community and when we're at work in the unlikely event some violence would come our way.
