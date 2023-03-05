Florida TV Crew Attack (copy)

After a recent Florida shooting that killed three people including a journalist and a 9-year-old girl, local safety experts are encouraging preparedness and situational awareness.

The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council offers educational sessions and trainings for residents interested  in preparing for active shooter situations. The training is offered to companies, church groups and civic clubs as well.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

