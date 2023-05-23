After another child was killed in an ATV crash in Northwest Missouri, officials are highlighting hazards that kids need to be aware of when using these vehicles.
The recent crash marks the second ATV fatality since the end of April in the area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the highway patrol said any kind of off-road vehicle, whether that be an ATV or UTV, needs to be used with caution like every other kind of vehicle. These problems are happening in younger kids because many might not have as much driving practice as adults.
"You need to start off taking baby steps, and that just comes with experience," Hux said. "We cannot emphasize that enough, experience, experience, experience when it comes to operating any type of vehicle."
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 298 deaths of children under the age of 16 using off-highway vehicles, which includes ATVs, in 2021. The same statistic shows there were 329 ATV deaths in the age demographic from 16 to 29. Nearly half of all child deaths involving off-highway vehicles were kids who were younger than 12.
Terrain also plays a factor in many of these incidents. Off-roading or traveling on dirt roads have their own challenges, but gravel roads can present a unique hazard: control issues.
"On a gravel road, fishtailing is not uncommon, especially if you're going too fast for conditions," Hux said. "You just have to know how to maintain control of that vehicle. First instinct is to slam on the brakes; that's not going to fare very well for you if you're on a gravel road."
While reducing speed is one way to lower the likelihood of a crash occurring, traveling with other riders is beneficial in the event that the driver needs help.
"Always have somebody there with you in case something would happen (such as) mechanical issues ... you get injured, you get sick, it's just always better to have that buddy system to have somebody with you," Hux said.
It is also recommended before residents take their off-road vehicles out for use during the summer, they need to make sure the tires and breaks are properly serviced. For younger kids, ensuring that helmets fit properly, along with other safety equipment, is important.
For kids, Hux said listening to the training of other experienced drivers will bode well when they use these vehicles.
"Be responsible, make good decisions, listen to your mom and dad because they're the ones responsible for you. Abide by their rules, the parents know what's best for their children," Hux said. "Everybody wants to have fun, but safety must come first."
