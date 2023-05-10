The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free service checks of boats and watercraft ahead of Memorial Day weekend to encourage boating safety.
To kick off National Safe Boating Week, which is May 20-26, Sgt. Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said that residents can have their boat inspected by troopers on May 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at Big Lake State Park. The goal is to make sure that residents pass all the safety checks before their boats can get on the water.
"They check the basic stuff ... the structure of the vessel. They check to make sure there's a fire extinguisher, life jackets and to make sure that that life jackets are in serviceable condition," Hux said. "They answer any questions that the public may have, and everything's 100% free. It doesn't cost the public anything."
Life jackets are required for adults who are operating personal watercraft including jet skis. Kids under the age of 8 are required to wear a life jacket.
"Any time you get into the water like that, especially when it's (an) unpredictable waterway like the Missouri River, Platte River, make sure you have a life jacket (or another) flotation device," Hux said. "Make sure you know how to use that, make sure you know where it's at and that it is properly serviceable. Expect the best, but plan for the worst."
If residents take to the water with alcohol, the hope of the MSHP is that they do so responsibly.
"Make sure you plan ahead and designate a sober operator for that vessel," Hux said. "Missouri does have a legal limit when it comes to operating a vessel, that legal (amount) is just like a motor vehicle, is .08% blood alcohol content."
Each operator of a water vehicle is required to be properly licensed.
On June 10, the patrol will be offering a boating safety course to fulfill this need to everyone in the community. The cost to participate in the program is free, but each boater safety education card that is earned costs $15.
"In the state of Missouri, you're required to have boater safety education card if you're born after Jan. 1, 1984, in order to operate a vessel on the waters," Hux said. "They go over a lot of good safety tips when it comes to operating vessels on the waterways."
