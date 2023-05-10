Memorial Day weekend brings water safety reminders (copy)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free boat inspections by troopers on May 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free service checks of boats and watercraft ahead of Memorial Day weekend to encourage boating safety.

To kick off National Safe Boating Week, which is May 20-26, Sgt. Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said that residents can have their boat inspected by troopers on May 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at Big Lake State Park. The goal is to make sure that residents pass all the safety checks before their boats can get on the water. 

