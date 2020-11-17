Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H has conducted multiple Click It or Ticket operations in just one week that included every county in its jurisdiction.
Sgt. Jake Angle said the expanded coverage is to combat unrestrained fatalities in traffic crashes due to an increase patrol troopers are seeing. But, they're also not letting any other factors slip through the cracks.
"We’re not letting anything go by, so officers are issuing citations for all traffic offenses. We’re also looking for those offenses like failure to wear your seat belt and other offenses that contribute to traffic crashes,” he said.
Angle said troopers have concerns about an increase in traffic fatalities. Statewide, traffic fatalities are up about 9%, but for Troop H, traffic fatalities are up 22% compared to this time last year.
"We don’t like that number, we don’t like an increase so we’re conducting these operations to target aggressive drivers, to target drivers that are committing those violations that contribute to traffic crashes,” Angle said.
He said those contributing factors can include aggressive driving, following to close or speeding.
While all factors of crashes are watched, Angle said seat belt operations are especially important to encourage use and remind people to always wear them. Troopers are seeing seat belt use and enforcement as a key way to reduce fatalities.
“We want to get those fatality numbers down also. You know the number of people of those fatality crashes, it got as high as 70% were unrestrained and that’s a number we don’t like at all. And so we’re trying to increase our enforcement efforts to hopefully decrease our fatalities,” Angle said.
Since Nov. 10, Click It or Ticket operations for Troop H have yielded 33 traffic citations and 86 warnings.
“We just want people to be extra vigilant, wear your seat belt, put those phones down, give 100% of your attention to the job of driving,” he said.
Angle said it's important to remember these tips while traveling over the holidays and in bad weather.