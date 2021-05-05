Exotic pet ownership in the U.S. has increased dramatically over the last decade.
The number of pets increased 25% nationwide from 2011 to 2016, according to a 2018 report from the American Veterinary Medical Association. What pets are allowed can depend on local regulations.
Owners have to register with "local law enforcement in the county in which the animal is kept," according to Missouri statute.
That could mean the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Owners should check at the city level first in case a city requires registration, Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"A lot of the other issues are other area residents who may be unaware or they just are uncomfortable with that type of exotic animal being around," he said. "The statute provides for different types of animals and we have to abide by the statute."
Gower resident Colt Skobe owns several reptiles and a tarantula. His collection started when he bought a Monitor lizard four years ago.
Not being prepared is a cardinal sin of owning exotic animals, he said. Skobe had to take in two Monitors because their previous owners weren't prepared.
"That is the biggest mistake you can make before getting these because it is a commitment," he said. "These things live 15 to 20 years and they get six to seven (feet long). And if you don't do your research, that's why so many of them get abandoned."
Many people don't realize how much space and food their animals need, Skobe said.
Determining appropriate living conditions can depend on the animal, Puett said.
"A lot of it is situational ... " he said. "I mean, you're not going to try to keep a large cat in a fence that's three (feet) tall. Obviously, that's not going to be effective."
Skobe had an interest in reptiles from a young age. It started when he became a fan of the Jurassic Park movies, he said.
“Growing up I wanted a dinosaur, but we obviously can’t have those,” he said. “And this is as close as some of us will ever get.”
One of the best options for children is spiders because they only need monthly feeding and minimal water, Skobe said.
