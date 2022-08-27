Tyce Vanmeter and Drake

Deputy Sheriff Tyce Vanmeter and his K-9 unit partner Drake are all smiles after a long day on the job.

 Riley Funk News-Press NOW

When Tyce Vanmeter was growing up, he never imagined himself being in a Buchanan County sheriff’s squad vehicle with a drug-sniffing Hungarian dog at his side.

“I really wanted to be a marine biologist from when I was really young,” Vanmeter said while taking a News-Press NOW reporter on a ride-along. “One of my fraternity brothers decided to go to the police academy and he said I should do it too. So I joined at the opening of the next class.”

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.