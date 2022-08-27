When Tyce Vanmeter was growing up, he never imagined himself being in a Buchanan County sheriff’s squad vehicle with a drug-sniffing Hungarian dog at his side.
“I really wanted to be a marine biologist from when I was really young,” Vanmeter said while taking a News-Press NOW reporter on a ride-along. “One of my fraternity brothers decided to go to the police academy and he said I should do it too. So I joined at the opening of the next class.”
He graduated in Law Enforcement Class 42 for Missouri Western and began working at the sheriff’s office. He now helps patrol a wide area from Gower to the Andrew County line and the Amelia Earhart Bridge.
Vanmeter is joined in his vehicle by his partner Drake, a black-furred German Shepherd from Hungary. Drake is a narcotics and handler protection dog that can pick up scents on drugs such as heroin and cocaine. The commands given to Drake are in Dutch and the two are with each other 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Drake does most of his training during the year with the Kansas City Police Department but also works with other agencies depending on the work schedules of each department.
“The best part of the job is getting to work with my partner,” Vanmeter said. “I spend many hours away from my family, months away from my family with him. It’s cool to see how a dog can work. Yes, he’s a tool, but he’s also my teammate, my partner.”
Vanmeter’s family at home is a group of four. His wife also works in law enforcement for the St. Joseph Police Department and they have two little boys. He said their goal is to make it home every day, no matter what.
“We know the stress of this job, so we don’t try to bring that job home with us,” he said. “We try to just not worry about the job until we have to be at the job.”
A typical day for Vanmeter and Drake begins with putting a department vest on Drake and doing some work obedience training. Once they arrive at the office, they get the report from the night shift and begin patrolling Buchanan County.
The squad car is equipped with technology that includes a camera system and Wi-Fi. With a K-9 unit in the vehicle, there are is a full cage, door popper and heat alarm system. The Wi-Fi powers the onboard computer which allows each officer to work more efficiently.
“It helps us out because then we’re actually getting calls and updates live from the comm center,” he said. “We can see the call notes on our computer and so that helps.”
Vanmeter said that the computer saves hours of paperwork in the office
“We can write reports in the car, they get done with a call and you can clear and automatically start right on the report.”
There is no typical day on the job. Vanmeter said that some days are really slow and some are busy.
“Call-wise, you never know what the day is going to bring. Some days I’m ... helping troop or I’m up in the county helping another department because they need a dog.”
Vanmeter said the key to keeping his mind at ease during work hours is humor.
“Some of the stuff you see is not what the normal human sees so have got to have humor in this job. If you don’t, it is going to eat you away,” Vanmeter said.
The camaraderie between the team at the sheriff’s office from top to bottom helps everyone work together through good and bad days. Vanmeter said he understands that law enforcement is getting some negative attention at the moment but he wants to assure people that they are working as hard as they can.
“There’s good cops and there’s bad cops, I’m not going to lie about that ... We do not support the bad cops, I will tell you that. And it’s just one of those things in this field,” he said. “Anywhere you go, you’re going to have bad people doing bad stuff behind other people’s backs. I try to keep peace with everybody and make sure the task will get done. We’re going to do the best we can for you.”
