Evergy announced in a press release on Monday stating they will implement controlled electricity reductions to reduce larger uncontrolled power outages.
The controlled outages will begin on February 15 at 12:15 p.m., Evergy will turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30-60 minutes.
Power will be restored to the impacted area once the time has concluded and will rotate to another part of Evergy's service area.
If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report the outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4857.
Evergy is still asking everyone to continue to conserve energy to reduce the amount of energy used.
Steps to reduce include turning down thermostats to 65-68 degrees, avoid using electric space heaters, close blinds and shades, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances.
Evergy also suggests delaying the use of non-essential uses of energy such as washer and dryers during peak hours.
Evergy stated they are working with its large commercial and industrial customers to reduce energy usage as well.