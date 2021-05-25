Scammers are continuing to take advantage of the pandemic, calling customers and demanding payment for outstanding power bills that don't exist.
A spokesman for Evergy, the largest electric provider in the St. Joseph area, said scam calls have spiked in recent days.
"The caller is usually a live person posing as an average employee, notifying the customer of a past-due bill demanding immediate payment to avoid service disconnection," Andrew Baker, an Evergy spokesman, said. "We want to tell people that these calls aren't associated with Evergy."
Baker said the power company won't demand payment on the day of disconnection. Customers should be wary of callers who make such a claim.
In addition to demanding immediate payment, Baker said the scammers often ask for it in an odd way, such as cryptocurrency, prepaid cards or gift cards.
Evergy doesn't accept any of those forms of payment. Baker encourages customers to call Evergy directly to verify any requests.
Customers also should demand to see identification from anyone who knocks on their door claiming to be with the company.
"It's always very immediate, they (the scammers) always want information up front," Baker said. "If we have a natural disaster, scammers try to take advantage of those opportunities. It's a way they can take advantage of people."
Utilities United Against Scams, an organization formed by 146 utility companies, warns the most common scam is the threat of disconnection.
“Even in the middle of a pandemic that is affecting everyone and causing economic hardship for many, we still are dealing with scammers who are preying on families and small businesses,” Monica Martinez, executive director of Utilities United Against Scams, said in a news release.
Some 10,000 toll-free phone numbers have been reported by Utilities United Against Scams for scamming.
Scammers may also ask for money to cover the cost of a new meter or call a customer saying there's been a computer glitch and that they need to pay again.
Both Baker and the Utilities United Against Scams encourage customers who believe they've been scammed to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Federal Trade Commission.
