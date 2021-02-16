Update: 10:47 a.m.
Planned rolling blackouts, mandated by a regional regulator, ended Monday morning.
Previous updates:
In a mid-morning press conference Tuesday, an Evergy official said 170,000 customers have been impacted by temporary outages, or 10 percent of their service area and more will likely be impacted.
Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, said more people will likely be impacted by temporary outages as power usage reaches its peak. The outages are at the request of the Southwest Power Pool, a 17-state region that oversees regional power consumption.
As the temperatures remain in the negative double digits Tuesday morning, Evergy is resuming planned power outages for its coverage area that they began Monday. The temporary outages aim to mitigate larger blackouts.
“We hope to avoid what they’re seeing in Texas and other parts of the United States,” Caisley said.
Caisley said the temporary outages will continue through the peak power usage time for the SPP, which is 9 to 10 a.m.
"We are hopeful that if we get through that time period that the controlled outages will conclude around noon or early afternoon," Caisley said, adding there are many factors contributing to timeframe depends on information from SPP.
As of 9 a.m., just under 100,000 customers in the Evergy service area were without power. A little over 1,000 customers were without power in St. Joseph.
As of 7 a.m., roughly 3,200 customers in St. Joseph were without power. While the cause is unidentified, the estimated time of restoration is set for 8:30 a.m. In their total coverage area, roughly 12,000 Evergy customers are without power Tuesday morning. View Evergy's outage map here.
Evergy has reduced electricity use at Evergy facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.
Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central United States, including Kansas and Missouri. The SPP monitors power flow through its footprint and coordinates regional response in emergency situations.
In addition to the SPP call for reductions, its peers in Texas and the upper Midwest are also facing electricity shortages and are asking customers to conserve.
To stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions, watch Hannah Page's forecast below:
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.