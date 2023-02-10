St. Joseph Fire Capt. Mikey May discusses the annual efforts firefighters make to enjoy the Super Bowl if they're working during the game. Fire crews often try to meet together at one of the stations so they have more than just a few people, May said.
Enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl will be the priority for many local residents this weekend, but for essential workers like nurses, law enforcement officers and firefighters who will be on the job, it means getting creative.
Everything takes a backseat when a call comes in, but otherwise, fire crews try to get together so they can watch the game with more than just a few people, St. Joseph Fire Capt. Mikey May said.
"You kind of get that bigger atmosphere and that's always fun," May said. "We used to do that at headquarters quite a bit. You'd have two or three different trucks that would come to headquarters and we'd have one big feast, and everybody would watch the game together."
For law enforcement on patrol, listening to the game on the radio between calls likely is the closest they can get.
"Sure, that's up to each individual deputy," said Capt. Mike Hess of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. "But they're more than welcome to listen to it on the radio as they perform their duties."
Many of the steps being taken to support the team include different uniform options. Whether it's Mosaic Life Care employees wearing Chiefs gear or deputies being allowed to sport the colors under their uniforms, many essential workers are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Being afforded the opportunity to change up the normal routine is a small, but meaningful step, Hess said.
"Most deputies do enjoy it. It's kind of a break from the normal, which is always good," he said.
The fire department even has gone so far as to get specially approved shirts to wear, which helps those on duty feel like they're still a part of the action, May said.
"I think it helps with the morale, you know, it makes them feel (like) more a part of what's going on," May said.
