The Environmental Protection Agency says HPI Products, a St. Joseph company located Downtown, is failing to comply with a court order to clean up hazardous waste.
In a news release, the EPA said that HPI is failing to abide by a court settlement over alleged violations of federal and state environmental laws. HPI has had long-running issues with government agencies. The company’s sewer permit was revoked by the city last year.
“For years, HPI Products Inc. has failed to comply with its legal requirements to safely store and dispose of hazardous waste,” Edward H. Chu, acting EPA Region 7 administrator, said in the news release.
The federal government filed a motion in court to hold the company in contempt over its alleged failure to follow the 2011 settlement. The EPA has asked a judge to freeze the company’s assets and to appoint a neutral third party to receive and dispose of the hazardous chemicals.
According to the news release, HPI owns six pesticide locations, including manufacturing, distribution and storage facilities. The company is located in the Downtown area.
The EPA alleges that state and federal inspectors found rusted containers with pesticides in HPI buildings. Some of the buildings containing the chemicals were also at risk of collapse, the EPA said.
