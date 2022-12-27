The week between Christmas and New Year’s can be a busy time for seeing loved ones, but it also is an active time for emergency medical crews.
More people have heart attacks during the last week of December than any other time of the year, according to the American Heart Association, in part because many tend to not take their medication or forget to bring it when traveling.
Even if someone doesn’t have all their medications on hand, it’s important to keep a list of their prescriptions, Andrew King, a Buchanan County paramedic, said.
“If somebody is unresponsive, I don’t know what’s wrong with them, I can only take some guesses,” he said. “If I have a medication list and maybe even a medical list — whether it’s folded in their billfold, in their pocket, with a family member that’s traveling with them — that can help me narrow down what’s possibly wrong with them a lot quicker.”
Use of alcohol also introduces extra concerns for first responders. Excessive drinking can end with people vomiting, falling and getting injured or going unconscious, but it also makes it more difficult for responders to tell if a person is dealing with being drunk or suffering from an underlying medical issue, King said.
“Sometimes it can be assumed that maybe they are just inebriated or had too much to drink and maybe they’re having a stroke or a heart attack ... or a diabetic emergency,” he said. “And a lot of times those can mimic too much alcohol. And so, it’s easy to write it off as, ‘Oh, they just had too much to drink,’ when there’s actually another medical emergency that is time-sensitive.”
People often try to convince EMS crews to take family members to the hospital because of a medical situation despite the family member’s refusal. However, first responders can’t transport people who do not provide consent as long as they’re alert and coherent, King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.