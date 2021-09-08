EMTs aren't required at all high school athletic events, but they are present at many, especially football games.
One recent incident involved an Osborn, Missouri, senior who was hospitalized last week after a serious head injury. He has since recovered and returned to school, according to Stewartsville-Osborn High School.
Injuries to the head and extremities are most common, Atchison-Holt EMS Chief Gene Bradley said. That's why the department refreshes training every year.
"We hold trainings before each football season," he said. "One on face mask removals ... because if a player sustains a neck injury, we do not want to remove the pads or the helmet because it'll help keep things in line. But we want to remove the mask so we can deal with the airway problem if we have one."
There has been an increasing importance placed on concussion protocols in recent years, Bradley said. That includes doing concussion tests at the beginning of every year to provide a baseline, and other evolving standards.
"There's been a huge focus the last few years on concussions and assessing someone where they lay on the field," he said. "Before we just would move them to the sideline. So it does delay football games, but it's what's in the best interest of that student-athlete."
Bradley prefers to have one crew at games but another available in case they're needed. In the event someone has to be treated and taken to a hospital, one ambulance will transport the patient while the other remains at the game, he said.
Most schools have trainers present at athletic events. That helps because they often are more familiar with the teams and players than EMS, Bradley said.
"We work in conjunction with that trainer, who knows these kids, goes to practices, knows what ailments they may have been having prior to the game," he said.
Even if an athlete goes to the hospital, it doesn't mean EMS will be used. Parents sometimes will decline medical transport to take athletes in a private vehicle if they feel an ambulance is unneeded, Bradley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.