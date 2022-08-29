EMS workers attend a workshop

EMS workers attend a stroke training held by Mosaic Life Care.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County EMS will begin its next set of training classes in September for those interested in the field of emergency medical services.

The EMT-B class will last 21 weeks and will consist of classroom lectures and 24 hours of ride time on an ambulance. Paramedic Joseph Pike says the course is meant to give students a real feel for what EMTs do on a day-to-day basis.

