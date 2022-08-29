Buchanan County EMS will begin its next set of training classes in September for those interested in the field of emergency medical services.
The EMT-B class will last 21 weeks and will consist of classroom lectures and 24 hours of ride time on an ambulance. Paramedic Joseph Pike says the course is meant to give students a real feel for what EMTs do on a day-to-day basis.
“The biggest thing I emphasize to students on the first day of EMT class is to ask questions,” Pike said. “No matter how much you may think a question seems insignificant, ask it anyway. There are a lot of things performed in a real-life scenario that can never be uncovered in a textbook.”
Pike said this is a strenuous course as it prepares students for an exam to become licensed with the state of Missouri. However, there will be downtime that can be useful for asking questions or just getting to know the EMTs.
“We don't want students to feel stressed,” he said. “Ride-alongs (are) such an unforgettable experience and valuable learning tools that will help them understand the job of an EMT. The most important part is to have fun with it.”
Classes will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and will be broken up into two sessions — day and night. Day classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and night classes will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information or to sign up for the course, Pike, the education coordinator, can be reached at Joseph.Pike@bc-ems.com.
