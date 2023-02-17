Naloxone EMS

Steve Groshong says that EMS crews carry an injectable naloxone. Narcan is another form of naloxone that other law enforcement uses on the job. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A medication used to reverse overdose effects soon could be sold over the counter, and local emergency crews think it's a positive move coupled with the proper education. 

The Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended that Naloxone, an overdose treatment, switch from a prescription to an over-the-counter medication. Narcan, which is a nasal spray, is the leading version of the drug in the United States. It would be the first opioid treatment to make the switch to a nonprescription drug. 

