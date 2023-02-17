A medication used to reverse overdose effects soon could be sold over the counter, and local emergency crews think it's a positive move coupled with the proper education.
The Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended that Naloxone, an overdose treatment, switch from a prescription to an over-the-counter medication. Narcan, which is a nasal spray, is the leading version of the drug in the United States. It would be the first opioid treatment to make the switch to a nonprescription drug.
Steve Groshong, director of field operations for Buchanan County EMS, said Naloxone being sold over the counter would be very useful if people have the proper knowledge of how it works.
"Like any over-the-counter medication, you want to follow the directions. And when you buy something to have on hand, you want to read those directions before it comes time to use it," Groshong said. "Narcan in and of itself is basically harmless. It either works or it doesn't work. It usually doesn't cause a negative effect."
Groshong said that having quick access to Naloxone is useful depending on the lifestyle people live.
"Having that on hand is kind of like a fire extinguisher. It's a very useful item. But if you don't know how to use it and don't know when to use it, it can be a hindrance," Groshong said. "If you've got kids, it's very valuable to have. If you've got people out in the community or people that may or may not experiment with something, it's very valuable to have."
Groshong said that even if people use Naloxone, they still should call for medical help just in case.
"One single dose of Narcan may not take care of the problem. When the Narcan wears off, you may lapse back into unconsciousness again," Groshong said. "We recommend that if people get Narcan, they still come into the hospital for an evaluation to make sure that they don't relapse."
Groshong said if the drug becomes available over the counter, EMS will be happy to educate people on proper use.
"It's like everything else. A little knowledge is good to have, and we're more than happy as an organization to help people understand that," Groshong said.
The FDA is expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks.
