Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King demonstrates how to use a video laryngoscope to make sure a patient's airway is clear. EMS has run 68 patient transfers from Mosaic Life Care to other hospitals in the past year, a trend that's expected to increase moving forward. 

Buchanan County emergency medical service crews worked almost 15,500 calls in 2022, continuing a rising trend.

There were 12,753 calls in 2018, and the number increased every year since, with 14,157 in 2021.

