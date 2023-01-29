Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King demonstrates how to use a video laryngoscope to make sure a patient's airway is clear. EMS has run 68 patient transfers from Mosaic Life Care to other hospitals in the past year, a trend that's expected to increase moving forward.
Buchanan County emergency medical service crews worked almost 15,500 calls in 2022, continuing a rising trend.
There were 12,753 calls in 2018, and the number increased every year since, with 14,157 in 2021.
The heightened volume has meant the agency is adjusting accordingly, Buchanan County EMS paramedic Steve Groshong said.
"We've steadily increased our staffing to keep up with demand to try to keep our response times where they need to be," he said. "So we've upped our staffing and we've put more ambulances on the street. When we first started, we only had three ambulances on the street in the daytime and two on the street at night."
It's an even more drastic difference as look back in history, with the number of ambulance calls at only around 6,000 when Groshong started a few decades ago.
The rising numbers are a trend Groshong expects to continue in the future.
"The average calls per day went from 39 to 46 over the year," he said. "Now, we finished the year with a huge triple pandemic of the flu and RSV and COVID. So I'm sure that artificially made the numbers higher. So, you know, remains to be seen, but it is steadily increasing."
A new factor that could contribute to increasing numbers moving forward is how many hospital transfers EMS runs.
The department is making more trips taking patients from Mosaic Life Care to other hospitals as an alternative to flying them by helicopter. EMS made 68 transfers, but that's expected to grow since there's now a dedicated team for transfers, Groshong said.
"It's one of those things that's been on our radar screen for years, and we wanted to find a way to do it," he said. "The opportunity of the helicopter leaving and them needing acute transport fell into place and we were able to put the pieces together and make that work."
One of the key factors to make the arrangement work was the financials. Mosaic was willing to help offset the additional expenses, which guaranteed there wouldn't be a need to use taxpayer dollars, Groshong said.
