When someone is experiencing a medical emergency, life-saving care begins with EMS providers.
“It is a tough job and it's not a job with high pay, unfortunately,” said Wallace Patrick, the executive director for Buchanan County EMS. “So, we always want to make sure that the people that work through Buchanan County EMS understand that we do appreciate the things they do to make sure that patients are taken care of and treated with proper care.”
Over the past few years, EMS, or emergency medical service, professionals have dealt with the risk of providing care with the added physical, emotional and mental strain of the COVID pandemic.
During that time, while COVID-19 calls soared, EMS staffing numbers worsened. But crews still were managing to arrive at an emergency as quickly as possible.
“It's one of those things where you hear about unsung heroes,” Wallace said. “These people aren’t the multimillion-dollar football players who get a huge bonus because they did a good job. This is their job every day.”
Andrew King has been working as a Buchanan County EMS paramedic for seven years and invested many years in the emergency field working his way up to where he is now. Operating alongside passionate employees with many years of experience has created a positive situation for him as a paramedic, King said.
"The average lifespan of an EMS career is about six and a half years and I've had the privilege of working with people that have over 30 years of experience in EMS right here in Buchanan County. Being able to work with medics that have been around for this long is the best opportunity a person can have. We all care about what we do.”
King said EMS workers have various healthy coping mechanisms they must practice as the PTSD rate for them is significant due to things they experience on the job.
“When you look at the average of PTSD rates in America, the average is about 6%,” he said. “Whereas in EMS, the numbers aren't great but they're looking at anywhere between 20% and 50% just because of the amount of call volume and the things that we see on a daily basis.”
Having an appreciation week dedicated to EMS workers, King hopes people will take the time to recognize local first responders who enjoy what they do while making an impact on people's lives.
“Whether it's mental, physical, missing events with family and showing up in all weather conditions, being prepared for any call that we may receive is very important to us,” King said. “Seeing patients left in a better place because of what our workers do is rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.