Buchanan County EMS workers recognized for emergency care

When someone is experiencing a medical emergency, life-saving care begins with EMS providers.

“It is a tough job and it's not a job with high pay, unfortunately,” said Wallace Patrick, the executive director for Buchanan County EMS. “So, we always want to make sure that the people that work through Buchanan County EMS understand that we do appreciate the things they do to make sure that patients are taken care of and treated with proper care.”

