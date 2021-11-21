Many businesses are struggling to reach full employment, and the need for more hands-on deck is being felt by road crews as winter approaches.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the St. Joseph city streets division both are facing uncertainty with staffing for snowplow drivers.
Martin Liles, MoDOT Northwest District engineer, said trends are not looking good so far.
"Probably in the last five years we have averaged over 600 employees leaving the department every year. This calendar year, for six straight months in a row, we've actually lost over 70 people each month," Liles said. "If we stay on that kind of the same average and work, then we could end up losing over 800-some people just with the department, and so turnovers are a huge thing."
Keven Schneider, the superintendent of the city's streets division, said if a large and long winter storm hits, his department may struggle to staff rotations of shifts after a few days.
Both Schneider and Liles said this uncertainty may depend on how extreme the winter is.
"Really the resource is the manhours and the people needed to make that happen. We don't feel like they're going to have enough people if that snow event lasts longer than 24 hours," Schneider said.
If crews do face a tough winter, new drivers may have to be trained in the middle of winter. Running the plows takes some getting used to for the operators.
"The next challenge is getting them up to speed and getting them ready to go," Liles said. "It's not that easy. You know, those individuals, it takes a lot of knowledge and a lot of institutional knowledge in order to really feel comfortable making a lot of those decisions on their own."
Liles said he encourages drivers to pay attention as winter approaches because everyone needs time to get used to driving again in the snow and freezing conditions.
