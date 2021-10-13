Employees in sheriff's office receive pandemic payment

Staff in the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office who worked during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic received a bonus thanks to federal funds allocated to the Buchanan County Commission.
“Those first responders who had to be out in the middle of the whole COVID situation, you know, there was no choice. So that’s really why we did that,” said Lee Sawyer, presiding commissioner.
Employees got a range from just under $2,000 to up to $7,000 based on the amount of time they spent in the field during the pandemic. These funds from the American Rescue Plan are to be used for “premium pay.” Under this guideline, the sheriff’s office fits perfectly.
“We appreciate what they went through that whole process and a lot of the unknowns, and that’s evidently why the federal government earmarked a piece of that money for that, for the first responders,” Sawyer said. “We obviously worried about having sheriff’s department employees out in the middle of all that with really no choice. They were there to protect us. And so, yeah, to be able to give them some of this premium pay was important.”
The decision is something Sawyer said is in line with voter opinions. Concerns about pay in the sheriff’s office showed from the community when residents approved a tax increase to benefit the department.
“We’ve been working on trying to get better compensation to the sheriff’s department, and the voters graciously voted that in for 2022,” he said. “And so in essence, this was really kind of to bridge that to some degree.”
A second batch of bonuses will be given to members of the department next year. Those are reserved from the federal relief funds to spread out bonuses.
