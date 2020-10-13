A new political action committee in St. Joseph is hoping to change the way local government boards and offices look.
EMPAC was established by minority community members about two months ago — following the start of the recent flare in racial movements that were sparked across the country. William Hedge, the chairman of EMPAC, said the goal is to empower minority residents to run for local government positions, then mentor and guide them through the process, because there are many people who don’t know how to get involved or are nervous.
This mentorship provided by EMPAC can include everything from application help to mock interviews.
“If you look around in the St. Joseph community, we have people of different ethnicity, colors, religion, nationalities,” said Hedge. “If you look at the school board, look at city government, look at county government, look at state government, is it equal representation, or is it a representation at all, for all the people who live in this community? So EMPAC is saying, ‘We want to make sure that all voices are heard, not just one segment of the community.’”
Hedge points to the school board as an example.
“So we need to get representation on the school board, because we have children of all colors in the St. Joseph School District, and all the issues they’re dealing with, my Lord, don’t they need to have voices from everyone to hear? How do we educate our children? Because that’s important,” he said.
Nine members were present for the Tuesday meeting at St. Francis Baptist Temple. The committee still is fairly new and searching for residents who want to be more involved in local government.
Hedge said many minorities feel their voices only are heard when there is a crisis in the community. They want their voices heard in all matters.
“We want to let you know there are people within the community that may have different ideas of doing things,” Hedge said. “We want to have our input, want to have our say, because we’re citizens of the community, just like everyone else.”
“So instead of ... waiting until a crisis happens or waiting until something that directly affects that particular community, ask us when other things are going on. So that’s why we’re saying we’re not gonna wait to be invited. We’re inviting ourselves into that political arena.”