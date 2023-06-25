Emojis are taking over for drug terms on social media and other forms of electronic communication.
It's a trend the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force wants parents to be aware of. Emojis that you see every day, such as a snowman, a chocolate bar and a diamond, can be code for cocaine, Xanax and methamphetamine.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said it is vital parents are aware of what their children are doing to make sure they aren't using drugs.
“Nobody's saying that as a parent you need to become an expert in emojis and different stuff,” Collie said. “But just have that general knowledge, be able to talk to your child and stay up with current events.”
Experts say social media drug trafficking impacts all age groups, but adolescents and young adults are particularly susceptible given their usage of technology. Social media plays a role in why drug overdose deaths are rising among young people, Collie said.
“A lot of times for our youth it’s going to be more of an experimental rather than an intentional overdose type of situation,” he said. “If it’s something that drug dealers can sell and make money from, they’re going to try to do that.”
Experts said unless a drug is prescribed by a doctor, it should be avoided as there is a chance it could be laced with an illegal street substance.
While coded emoji meanings aren’t definitive and often can be used in other ways, it’s important to watch for clues that possible drug activity may be occurring.
“Family communication is important,” Collie said. “Look for children that are withdrawing from those family conversations, staying in their room a lot or maybe even a sudden change in friends. All of these aren’t definite signs but when you notice a drastic change, it’s something to be concerned about.”
Other general references include using a flame, gasoline pump or goat to depict the high potency of a drug and an astronaut, rocket or face with an exploding brain to describe the euphoria of drug use, according to a DEA report.
A reference guide for common emojis used to refer to certain drugs can be viewed at www.dea.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.