Spotting Drug Codes

Emojis are taking over for drug terms on social media and other forms of electronic communication.

It's a trend the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force wants parents to be aware of. Emojis that you see every day, such as a snowman, a chocolate bar and a diamond, can be code for cocaine, Xanax and methamphetamine.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.