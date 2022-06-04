Traumatic events often have a lasting impact on those involved — including emergency responders.
That’s why organizations like St. Joseph Fire Department are increasing efforts to provide recovery resources to their employees. SJFD recently has started a peer support program through the International Association of Fire Fighters.
Having peers trained in counseling classes makes it easier to discuss potentially traumatic experiences, St. Joseph firefighter Billy Seibel said.
“This program is something that’s going to hopefully shed a light so that guys can be like, ‘You know what, I’m not okay,’ and we have resources,” he said. “Everybody handles different crises like that differently.”
Among the methods taught in the peer support program are active listening skills, assessments to look for suicidal tendencies and stress debriefing, Seibel said.
Even if they haven’t yet received official training, it’s beneficial having others to talk with who have been through the same situations, he said.
“We like to sit and talk in the truck on the way back from a call or something,” Seibel said. “We’re kind of venting, and we’re offloading everything like that.”
Buchanan County EMS doesn’t have an in-house program, but there is a team of trained EMS professionals who travel around Northwest Missouri to help fellow workers cope with crisis incidents.
Increasing the discussion around traumatic events is a purposeful one in the emergency response community, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said.
“(It) helps to realize that you’re not the only one going through it,” he said. “The first responder world had a bad rap for a long time of just ‘toughen it up and stick to it,’ and you know, put it in the back of your mind. And what we’ve learned over the years is that’s not the best way to handle it.”
Seibel started as a person who tried to “bottle it up” but over time learned how to open up more. One resource working to his advantage is having a spouse in a similar field, he said.
“I’m pretty lucky because I can go home and talk to my wife who’s also, you know, in the medical field,” Seibel said. “So she’s dealt with similar things and has done so, you know, seeing that kind of stuff, too. So, as far as you know, for guys that don’t have that advantage to go home.”
Working on the ability to talk about a difficult experience has a ripple effect. Being more comfortable with expressing themselves can also improve how well first responders sympathize with victims of tragedy, King said.
“The more you go through them, the more accustomed to them you are, the more you’re going to be able to handle yourself,” he said. “When you (have) all those tools in your toolbox of how to get through these situations, you can offer that empathy to the family and be that shoulder, because you’re going to be able to handle yourself in that situation.”
