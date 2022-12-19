Many struggle to get to their destination during winter weather, and emergency crews are no exception.
When the St. Joseph Fire Department is assigned to calls during winter, crews are prepared to head out into cold and snow. Steve Henrichson said the large fire trucks are equipped with automatic chains.
"You hit a button and it drops down and does the change automatically," Henrichson said. "Before that, we had to be called two in the morning almost every day to put chains on the trucks."
Henrichson said that like any vehicle, fire trucks are not exempt from trouble on the roads.
"Every year we've seemed to (have) at least one fire truck slide off the road, even with chains on," Henrichson said. "We have some that have slid off the sides of the road just because of the embankments and things like that."
The St. Joseph Police Department has many hats to wear with serving the community, including with traffic crashes. Sgt. James Tonn said police keep several things in mind to accommodate for inclement weather when responding to a call.
"We try not to go uphill stop at a stop sign on a hill or a red light on a hill," Tonn said. "Whereas in the summertime we might drive right up to the crash and put our lights on, maybe in the winter we park a little farther back to give ourselves a little more distance from traffic because it's harder to stop in the wintertime."
The police and fire department have assistance if any of their vehicles go off the road.
"We have a contract with the tow company here in town that would come help us get it out of the ditch. And if it's damaged, we take them out of the station. If not, we just get back to work," Tonn said.
The firefighters' gear provides protection from more than just the flames.
"Once it gets wet and freezes, it actually acts as another layer of insulation," Henrichson said.
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol covers a large area in Northwest Missouri. During the winter months, troopers must plan accordingly for the conditions when traveling the large area they serve.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said that the unique conditions present each trooper with challenges.
"Every day our goal is to go home at the end of our shift," Hux said. "Whenever an officer gets called to something, whether it be a snowstorm or an ice storm, officer safety is the No. 1 priority no matter what day of the year it is."
Hux said there are several precautions he and other troopers go through to meet their daily goal of safety.
"We just have to do what the motoring public needs to do. We decrease our speed," Hux said. "Just because the speed limit is 70 miles an hour on the interstate doesn't mean you can drive 70 miles an hour. If we have to respond to a call at 10 miles an hour, that's what we do."
Hux said the biggest obstacle that troopers face when attending to a call is other drivers.
Our biggest fear is people not paying attention and driving distracted too fast for conditions," Hux said. "They pose a risk to everybody out there on the roadway. And we're not exempt from that risk."
Tonn said that winter conditions might delay arrival times, but the first responders are still on the way to help
"Fire department, EMS, the police department, we're all coming," Tonn said. "But it might take just a little longer."
