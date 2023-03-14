Officials inform the public about Missouri's Blue Alert

Missouri State Highway Patrol officer, Sgt. Shane Hux, shows the latest Blue Alert to be sent out after a suspect fled from an officer involved shooting in Missouri on Sunday night.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

After a shooting on Sunday that left one Missouri officer dead and another seriously injured, a statewide Blue Alert was issued, and it was all hands on deck for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to protect themselves and the community.

The Blue Alert was passed by Congress in 2015 with the purpose of informing the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose a serious threat to law enforcement.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.