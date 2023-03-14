The Blue Alert was passed by Congress in 2015 with the purpose of informing the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose a serious threat to law enforcement.
“Whenever a Blue Alert is received, it informs law enforcement officers, as well as the media and the public," said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “It relays rapid information in reference to a police officer that has been seriously injured or killed by a citizen.”
The alert starts by sending out an automatic warning to community members in proximity of the threat. They receive a Wireless Emergency Alert message on their cell phone.
The Missouri Department of Transportation also is notified to activate message signs if possible.
Officials said these warnings are vital to the public, and they assist law enforcement officers in quickly locating the suspect by giving a detailed description of the suspect, their vehicle and the direction they fled.
“It’s similar to an Amber Alert except it pertains to law enforcement,” Hux said. “It was a tragic situation, but platforms like this one help us do our job efficiently. Luckily, officers were able to catch the suspect in enough time and the alert didn’t have to go national.”
Law enforcement officers said it’s important for people to make sure emergency alerts are activated on their cell phones and other devices because this ensures public safety for everyone, not just officers.
“You’ll know if you’re in the affected region of the emergency,” Hux said. “These notifications don’t always show up on your phone but if it does it is a serious matter so pay attention to what the details say. Once a threat is out in the community, they can harm anybody.”
For most cellular devices, alert settings can be adjusted and turned on in the settings.
