An Elwood, Kansas, man died during the weekend in a drowning incident at Lake of the Ozarks.
Cornelious Anderson, 20, was seen to enter the water on the evening of July 31 by a security person at Shady Gators Bar in Camden County, and he did not resurface, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead.
According to social media accounts, Anderson was a graduate of Riverside High School.
Anderson's death was Troop F's fifth drowning fatality in July, the patrol reported.
