Ted Elo won Tuesday’s municipal judge race with 4,475 votes, besting his opponent, Terri Lowdon, by nearly 500 votes.
The show of support left Elo “nearly speechless,” he said.
“It’s a humbling experience to go through, to earn the votes of over 4,000 people and win the election,” he said. “Now the real work starts.”
His biggest asset was his time spent with the city’s property maintenance workers and animal control, Elo said, and the top priority for his campaign platform was cleaning up St. Joseph’s image by cracking down on property code violations. But it’s important to realize there will be an adjustment period, Elo said.
“It’ll be a few months because this is a new job for me,” he said. “You don’t just go in and start doing everything, you need to learn the job. The court just recently became more automated. I’m going to have to learn those things as well.”
Elo and Lowdon made it a priority to have a “good, clean” race, and Elo said his opponent deserved recognition for her campaign.
“Her efforts are to be lauded,” Elo said. “She increased her percentage of the vote, and I like Terri a great deal and she ran a very spirited campaign.”
Elo plans to recommend Lowdon for a substitute judge position, he said.
“I think right now we only have one, and I think she would do a very good job,” Elo said. “I’m sure that she will be more than happy to help and give her input as far as how we can make the city better overall.”
Elo will replace Judge John Boeh, who is retiring.
