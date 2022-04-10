With April marking National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the highway patrol is urging people to stay focused on the roadways.
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said a lot of things can pull a driver's attention away from the task at hand.
“It can be internal distractions — people messing with the radio controls, the thermostat in the vehicle, just talking in the vehicle, people being present in the vehicle talking to the driver can be a distraction,” he said. “And obviously, the cell phone ... is the number one distraction in the vehicle when we talk about distracted driving.”
The highway patrol recommends silencing phones while driving and downloading apps that let other people know when you're driving.
“So we just encourage people, take the phone out of the equation,” Angle said. “And really when you stop to think about it, 100% of your attention needs to go to the job of driving, needs to be focused on the road.”
When it comes to listening to the radio or even a podcast, Angle said it’s a judgment call on what is acceptable and what is distracting for the driver.
“People learn at different rates, people do everything at different rates,” he said. “We just encourage people — it takes 100% of your attention to the road. I mean, things change quickly.”
This is especially true when you are traveling at high speeds.
“You look down for just a second to change the radio controls, a deer runs out,” Angle said. “Here in Northwest Missouri, you take your eyes off the road for one second during planting season or harvesting season and there is a (farming) implement in the roadway.
“So things happen quick, and that’s why people think, ‘Well, I’m hands-free (with my device),’ which is better, but it’s still a distraction,” he said. “‘I’m hands-free’ or ‘I just looked down for a second’ ... That’s all it takes. Things are happening fast, so it doesn’t take much of a distraction at all and then bad things happen.”
