Electrical workers will remain on-scene for several hours at an accident that brought down multiple power lines Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway-169 just east of Interstate-29.
A semi was pulling off of Highway-169 into a parking lot before 3:45 p.m. when the top of its trailer caught on power cables hanging overhead, St. Joseph Police said.
The driver stayed in the semi until Evergy was able to turn power off, police said. The vehicle had no damage, and the driver was uninjured.
The highway was reopened before 5 p.m., but electrical workers will be on scene for several more hours. Some in the area could be without power at different points.
