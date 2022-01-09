Extreme cold and slick pavement can be dangerous for anyone, but the elderly population is especially vulnerable to winter conditions.
Deanna Utz, client care manager at Home Instead, said isolation during the winter is what puts seniors at a higher risk for cold-weather-related incidents such as hypothermia, frostbite and falls, and it also can lead to seasonal depression. For these reasons, she said it’s especially important in the winter for loved ones to check in and stay involved in elderly family members’ lives.
“Just staying really involved, checking in more often than maybe you would and just getting a general ‘How are you? How are you doing?’ is really important,” Utz said.
One of the things people can check when taking care of elderly family members or friends is the temperature inside of the house. Temperatures of about 60 to 65 degrees can cause hypothermia in older adults, so Utz said houses should be kept around 70 degrees. She also recommends keeping windows down and curtains closed to keep heat inside.
Andrew King, a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS, said hypothermia is a big risk for seniors because different medications and the aging process can make them more susceptible to the cold, slowing down circulation and leading to less control over body temperature. Slower circulation also can cause frostbite, since the body won’t be able to warm up extremities such as fingers and toes.
“If they’re out in the cold for prolonged periods of time, if we lose power and their house is without heat for prolonged periods of time, that’s just one of those populations that we’re a little more concerned about,” King said.
Another large risk for seniors during the winter is falls. Utz said since many seniors don’t want to rely on others, so they may not ask for help clearing their driveways or sidewalks. She said the best-case scenario is for someone to just show up and do it.
“Whether it be neighbors or family members, making sure that if we do get snow or icy weather that someone’s over there to help them with the salting or cleaning of their walkways because they will try to get out there and do it themselves,” Utz said.
Due to inclement weather, sometimes family members can’t make it to a loved one’s house. Utz said this is why it’s a good idea to get to know the senior’s neighbors. She said most neighbors are willing to check in now and then if asked.
“And having their number as well, so if mom and dad aren’t answering the phone, you have another phone number that you could call to maybe have them go check in on them,” Utz said.
If an older adult lives at home, King said it’s important for them to reach out to others.
“It’s always good to have a good support system around you,” King said. “So find other people, especially if you are living alone, find somebody that can check in on you regularly, making sure you’re doing OK, making sure you’re eating well, drinking well, you’re feeling OK, making sure that your house is warm enough.”
Utz also said if someone notices there’s an older adult in the neighborhood that doesn’t have a lot of visitors, they should introduce themselves. Even in a pandemic, Utz said neighbors can wear a mask, knock on the door, step back and let someone know they’re available to help.
When possible, Utz said to plan ahead. She recommends having a kit with blankets, water, nonperishable food items, a flashlight and medications ready to go in case of a power outage or winter storm.
