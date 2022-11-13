Megan McBane, a case manager with Andrew County Health Department, outlines a pamphlet with information about HIV prevention. Gay and bisexual males make up a majority of HIV cases among teens, but a recently published study investigated how to improve prevention through education.
Gay and bisexual males account for about 80% of new HIV infections among teens, but a study shows having discussions with their parents could significantly increase prevention rates.
The study, published this week in the AIDS and Behavior medical journal, suggests that educating parents and their sons through online intervention programs helps reduce infection rates.
It’s a difficult discussion to have, however, particularly in the Midwest where teens might not have a setting where they can talk about safe practices, said Megan McBane, a case manager with the Andrew County Health Department.
“We’re only now just starting to accept gay and bisexuality, so to teach HIV protection and reduction in schools, we’re not there yet,” she said. “I would love for it to be there, but it’s not there yet, and it’s kind of the same in family homes. We’re not necessarily comfortable talking to our teens about sexual acts and the consequences that may be associated with them.”
The time immediately after a teen comes out to their parents can be particularly important because it can change a family’s dynamic. However, it can also be an important time to discuss HIV protection, McBane said.
One option might be providing a means for teens to receive education and get tested anonymously. If teens don’t have to be concerned about being “outed” to parents or peers then they might be more likely to seek help, said Danyelle Kerns, a nurse practitioner at the Social Welfare Board.
“We could do something to say, ‘Hey, this is what’s offered,’” said Kerns, who handles HIV and STI testing. “If you know your status, then there’s medication and there’s actually medication now that you can take to prevent ... HIV infection.”
Some medications can reduce HIV infections low enough that they aren’t transferrable, and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) greatly reduces the risk of contracting HIV in the first place.
Even when parental interactions aren’t a factor, making resources more accessible can have a positive effect. Using online resources to educate teens could reduce the likelihood of unsafe sex, at least short-term, according to a September study published in the JAMA Network Open.
There were 44% fewer instances of unsafe sex among test subjects in the three months after the study, which was “the first intervention to demonstrate evidence of short-term efficacy for reducing sexual risk among same-sex attracted young males.”
While it might be a more widely discussed topic in larger cities, sexual practices among teens could be a difficult topic to bring up depending on the environment teens live in.
“The bigger cities probably have more of that education,” McBane said. “Hopefully, it’ll trickle down to these smaller communities and become more of the norm for our school curriculum and health education classes.”
