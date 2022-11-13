Megan McBane outlining pamphlet

Megan McBane, a case manager with Andrew County Health Department, outlines a pamphlet with information about HIV prevention. Gay and bisexual males make up a majority of HIV cases among teens, but a recently published study investigated how to improve prevention through education.

 Alex Simone News-Press NOW

Gay and bisexual males account for about 80% of new HIV infections among teens, but a study shows having discussions with their parents could significantly increase prevention rates.

The study, published this week in the AIDS and Behavior medical journal, suggests that educating parents and their sons through online intervention programs helps reduce infection rates.

