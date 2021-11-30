Two vehicles were involved in an accident at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along Fredrick Avenue on the bridge crossing over Interstate 29.
A car headed east collided with the passenger side of a truck going west that was turning onto the ramp to head south on I-29.
St. Joseph police reported no injures occurred. The truck did have to be towed from the scene. The road was blocked for a short time to clean up debris from the wreck.
