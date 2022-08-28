top story Early-morning accident results in driver's death News-Press NOW Aug 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A single-vehicle rollover crash in the 700 block of South Woodbine Road left one person dead and another in critical condition at Mosaic Life Care early Sunday.The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning, with police blocking off entry from Messanie to Seneca streets throughout the night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Rollover Crash Woodbine Vehicle Dead Morning Accident Highway Road × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Concussions caused by more than sports +3 Life Friends, family pay tribute to local artist Social Services Youth Alliance set to start a new school year of events Local News St Joe Harley Davidson hosts fundraiser for Special Olympics More Local News → Local Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
