Despite the recent cold weather and snow, dry winter conditions still pose a threat for causing fires.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said that the weather is drier this time of year and that this winter has been particularly dry and mild.
Citing his 24 years with fire prevention, he said he’s seen many bad seasons of dry and windy weather, creating fires.
“And that’s the thing, dry isn’t so bad. But when you get the dry and the wind combined, that’s when travel for the fire can travel really fast ...,” Henrichson said.
In times like this, controlled fires can get away from people very quickly and become out of control. Henrichson cited a recent grass fire that occurred along Lake Contrary last week and left one person injured.
“The drier the stuff is, the faster the fire’s gonna move, and especially on a windy day ...,” Henrichson said.
Besides last week’s fire, the fire department has seen a couple more small grass fires like this that occurred in open areas.
“Luckily, we don’t have ... the extent that California does, where a small fire goes for days and days. We’re usually fairly capable of getting it out early,” he said. “And, of course, they (in California) got the Santa Ana winds, where we don’t quite have that bad of winds. But same type of conditions.”
News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton said that weather conditions for the past few months, even through the fall, have been dry.
Shelton said the main factors causing high fire danger are dry weather, dry air and windy conditions.
“(Conditions) could be getting better on down the road, we’ll just have to wait and see how much rain we’re able to pick up on in the coming weeks,” he said. “And if the drought does continue, because those conditions right now, locally, for a lot of Northwest Missouri are what you could call abnormally dry.”
Shelton explained that conditions in Northwest Missouri could still not be considered to be a moderate, severe, or extreme drought yet, though these conditions are occurring toward the West.
