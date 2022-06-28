Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol leads intern Connor Norris through a field sobriety test Tuesday at MSHP Troop H headquarters. Highway patrol made 80 alcohol-related arrests across Missouri during last year's July Fourth weekend, Hux said.
With July Fourth around the corner, law enforcement is preparing to have increased officer presence on the roads for the possibility of drunken drivers.
From 2016 to 2020, there were 1,390 motorists killed in crashes over the Independence Day holiday, and 41% involved drunken drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
There have been 37 alcohol-related arrests this year in St. Joseph, about in line with most years, but an increase in drunken driving numbers is expected since it's become a sort of "drinking holiday," St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"We expect to see some issues with it," Tonn said. "Yeah, we typically do over any holiday weekend, but July Fourth, for sure, we tend to see a higher amount of drunk driving, unfortunately."
Missouri State Highway Patrol dealt with 1,139 vehicle crashes with 532 injuries during last year's holiday weekend. The department made 80 alcohol-related arrests and nine alcohol-related arrests for boaters, MSHP Troop H Sgt. Shane Hux said.
"Unfortunately, we normally don't see people getting into motor vehicles," Hux said. "We stop them as they're already operating the motor vehicle. And if they're impaired, that's just a bad decision that they made that day. That's why we always recommend if your plans include alcohol, make sure you have a designated sober driver."
It's important to have a plan and designate a person to keep track of car keys, and who is drinking, Tonn said.
"Remove the temptation," he said. "Make sure not everybody's intoxicated, right? Have fun. Make sure somebody there is sober to keep track of everybody who's not. It's a good plan. Maybe more than one person, a designated driver is great or a designated sober person to keep track of everybody's who's partying."
If someone is driving after drinking then the safest thing to do is pull over at a safe spot and call someone for a ride, Tonn said. Pulling over at the first available place is a better option than trying to make it the rest of the way home, he said.
