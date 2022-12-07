While the holidays bring friends and family to Buchanan County, in recent years law enforcement officers also have noticed a rise in some unwelcome visitors — drug traffickers.
“In the past, it used to seem like during the holiday and winter times drug trafficking would slow down,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “In recent years, it seems like as we get further into the holiday and colder weather, drug-related crimes have picked up.”
Collie said the drug strike force hasn’t pinpointed why trafficking has spiked around this time of year, but a lot of it is related to other high crimes in the area.
“Unfortunately, a lot of our drug crimes tie in with the other crimes whether it’s auto theft, robberies or burglaries,” Collie said. “As these high crimes start to pick up, we’re seeing more people on the highways that are transporting the drugs.”
Collie said the majority of recent drug busts have been noticed by car stops.
In the past three months, the sheriff's office has had over a handful of cases where officers have recovered multiple pounds of drugs.
“We are seeing significant amounts of drugs being transported in,” Collie said. “Fentanyl is one of the most common, but methamphetamine is right there behind it. One of our most recent drug busts involved 5 pounds of methamphetamines.”
Sgt. Matt Kneib of the St. Joseph Police Department's Crime Unit said that area agencies are all working together to monitor drug trafficking and target where it’s coming from.
“Around this time of year, of course, our officers are going to be making lawful traffic stops at a high volume,” Kneib said. “These situations are how many of our trafficking cases have been caught. After a traffic stop, we can kind of do a behavioral analysis and determine if that person is involved in criminal activity.”
Collie said drug trafficking has a big impact on the community and its growing opioid problem, and people should look for warning signs of traffickers.
“Know your neighbors,” Collie said. “Know who’s in the neighborhood because when you start seeing uncommon behaviors, that can be a potential sign.”
Some of the things law enforcement listed as uncommon behaviors of traffickers include:
— Strange vehicles in the neighborhood
— Unfamiliar people in the neighborhood at early hours (2 to 3 a.m.)
— Visitors exchanging items (especially cash and small packaged goods)
— Individuals loitering around the area as “lookouts”
