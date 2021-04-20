St. Joseph's spring Drug Take Back Day is Saturday at East Hills Shopping Center.
As much as 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs are turned in to law enforcement during the take back every year.
That helps prevent overdoses, both purposeful and accidental, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Cpt. Shawn Collie said.
“A lot of times you may see something with children in the home where they find some type of pill and they, you know, try it or small children who may think it’s candy or something," he said. "So you know, for us to be able to get this amount of prescription pills and narcotics out of the homes and off the streets is a huge impact that we hope we’re making on our community.”
People already have started bringing in medication. It ranges from Vick's VapoRub to syringes.
Proper disposal is more than merely flushing old prescriptions down the toilet, Collie said.
"You have no way of knowing, is it going to, you know, get into streams or other water sources, some type of pollution?" he said. "And so with the way we're doing it, it's in an environmentally safe way that is, you know, avoiding that contamination into our water system or into our community."
Even medication a person needs on hand should be kept in a safe place. Drugs not stored securely can be an easy target for theft, Collie said.
“At times we may see burglaries or other thefts related to that," he said. "And unfortunately prescription pills, narcotics have a high street value.”
Law enforcement doesn't record any identification when people turn in drugs at the take back, Collie said.
"We're not doing any type of tracking," he said. "The most we may keep track of is the number of cars that come through. There's nothing that tracks license plates or identities, or types of drugs."
Law enforcement records the total weight of medication taken in but not specific drug types, Collie said.
