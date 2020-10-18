One type of crime is often linked to another, and with drug activity and car thefts that's certainly the case locally, law enforcement officers said.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said while it's not increasing, there is a connection with non-violent crime and drug activity.
"I think it's just more people are seeing it, but there's no real way for us to gauge how that is," Collie said. "My belief is that a majority of our crimes are drug-related. The thefts, the car thefts, all of that is always drug-related."
Collie said the strike force does use some informants in town to help track and control such activity. However, he said, there are some people he won't use in that role.
"Obviously I'm not going to allow anybody to work for the strike force who has a domestic violence case, DWI, any type of cases against a child. And, today's environment I will not even consider talking -- I don't even want to hear what they have to say -- if it's a stolen car," he said.
Collie said that's because cars are mostly stolen to be used to get money for drugs. He added informants are also not a big part of their work like some believe.
"We have six people who are informants. We don't have hundreds of informants like people think," he said.
Collie said officers go beyond law enforcement in order to work on educating and creating relationships.
"A lot about what we do is education and treatment, and so we spend a lot of time doing educational programs throughout Northwest Missouri," he said. "We do a lot with the drug court programs, trying to keep people on track and out of jail or out of prison," he said.
They also do partnerships with medical professionals to better identify users, which allows trust and conversations that don't compromise either side.
"You think you're going to look for someone with needle marks, but we're finding people aren't shooting in the arms anymore. It's between the fingers, between the toes, different parts of the body," Collie said. "And so that's good information for us and has nothing to do with HIPPA. I think a lot of it we've gotten better with working with people but it's that build."