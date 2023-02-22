A recent study found that deaths involving meth are growing in the United States, and local officials say the drug is becoming increasingly available.
According to the study, the number of deaths involving the drug in 1999 was 608. In 2021, there were 52,400 deaths involving meth. The greatest increase happened from 2010 to 2021.
Of these deaths, 61% of them involved the mixing of meth with other drugs including heroin and fentanyl.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said that the drug is getting into the hands of users easier in recent years.
"Five years ago, a gram of meth may have been $100," Collie said. "Now it could be anywhere from $20 to $50 for a gram ... so you're getting double."
The use of meth versus other opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone comes from the larger supply of meth.
"People are getting the pills from pharmacies through fake (prescriptions) or forged scripts ... so you're still paying quite a bit of money for that," Collie said. "The drug weights (amount of meth) have went up and the prices went way down."
Meth has also become more available due to the many different forms the drug can appear in. Collie said recognizing and identifying what the drug looks like can be difficult.
"Meth can come in so many forms, whether it's liquid, powder, crystal," Collie said. "It's so many forms that can be used in various ways, whether it's fresh, swallowed, smoked ... it's one of those that's really hard to try to explain."
Drugs are brought into the U.S. from all over the globe. In Buchanan County, meth is commonly making its way to the area from states including Texas and Arizona.
One of the greatest dangers to the area is the fact that other unknown ingredients are being mixed into the drug.
"Meth is something that is easier for the manufacturers or for the local dealers to lace to increase their quantities by adding other ingredients ... you have no idea of what people are putting in," Collie said. "You may have somebody who thinks they're going to increase their profit by taking one pound, making it two or three pounds, by adding, whether it's fentanyl or something that's not harmful at all."
