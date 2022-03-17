Drug seizure numbers for the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force already are outpacing tallies for 2021, with nearly as many drug-related arrests through February of this year as there were through March of last year.
The strike force arrested 78 people on drug-related charges in the first three months of 2021 but had 73 arrests through the first two months this year. The issue has centered on continued increases dealing with methamphetamine, prescription pills and heroin, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
“When you’re looking at methamphetamine, heroin and pills, our seizures and what we’ve taken into evidence have actually almost been double from what they were the first quarter of last year,” he said.
But one difference this year is that there hasn’t been any one major bust like the strike force had in 2021, which Collie said could have skewed numbers early last year.
One trend the strike force has been seeing is drug use among progressively younger children. It used to be that abuse of pills and heroin started among people high school age or older, but an increasing number of instances involve children as young as sixth or seventh grade, Collie said.
“We’re seeing such a wide variety, from grade school age kids up to as old as possible,” he said. “Where a lot of time the meth might be the middle-aged type group ... the pills, unfortunately — and with the overdoses — we’re seeing a younger generation involved in that.”
The trend only increases the need to effectively educate students. Relating to students means incorporating aspects like mobile devices and online data that they are familiar with as well as being upfront about the issues, Collie said.
“When you start using the technology it, kind of, intrigues the kids,” he said. “Trying to use a scare tactic or something like that it just doesn’t work, and I think just presenting the facts — and the facts that they can find just as easily themselves on their cell phones or on their computers — is what keeps them interested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.