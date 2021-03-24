There have been 41 documented drug overdoses in the St. Joseph area since March 1, with 13 of those happening in just five days.
The numbers, provided by Buchanan County EMS officials, are shocking for first responders and those working to help addicts. So shocking, St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing has planned an emergency community education event.
Mark Puckett, the vice president of St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, said he's concerned and worries about fentanyl being mixed in drugs.
“You don’t know what you’re putting into your system and it’s a game of Russian roulette and a lot of people right now are losing the game,” Puckett said.
But Puckett isn't the only one who knows there is a problem. Steve Groshong with Buchanan County EMS said crews have been responding to an uptick in drug overdoses for months and have officially documented 110 cases since the beginning of 2021.
“Since the first of the year overdoses have kind of had an uptick,” he said.
Groshong said they don't know what the problem is, but they are working with law enforcement and local centers to determine what the five-day span that involved 13 overdoses means.
Puckett said he hates to see these numbers and worries that they could be even higher in reality.
“It's ungodly high, that’s astronomical. But then you throw in the undocumented overdoses, because there is Narcan out in the public right now and a lot of times they’re hitting each other with Narcan, bringing each other back, and it doesn’t get reported," Puckett said. "So I’d say easily those numbers are doubled.”
Public use of Narcan is something Groshong said is encouraged, but it is not a replacement for calling emergency responders.
“It’s like any other tool, it’s got its pluses and it’s got its minuses, but in the setting of a non-breathing overdose patient, Narcan hands down every time," Groshong said. "There’s no negatives to trying it, absolutely no negative to trying it.”
Narcan will block opioids from effecting receptors in the brain, and that is all it will do, Groshong said. Even if someone is experiencing a different medical emergency and an overdose is expected, Narcan will not harm the person.
"The problem is, the narcotics have a longer half life than Narcan, so if you wake them up with Narcan it doesn’t mean they’re not gonna go back out again in a few minutes," he said. "So they still need to seek medical care, still need to be monitored to make sure that they don’t relapse again and become unconscious and stop breathing.”
A patient can always decline transport and medical attention, but Groshong said in the case of simple monitoring, 9-1-1 should be contacted when Narcan is administered.
