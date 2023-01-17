“A lot of what we’ve seen, especially this past year, is prescription pills and fentanyl,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “Of course, what we try to do is look into all of the different things that lead into the frequent drug use amongst children."
Collie said the availability of illegal drugs like manufactured fentanyl and counterfeit pills has increased as platforms like social media have made purchasing opioids easier.
“Children are forming habits based on what they see online,” he said. “Drug use is promoted on the internet in so many ways and a common theme for beginning this habit is the use of vapes. There’s a number of different drugs and chemicals being used in the vape products whether it’s THC products or other combinations people are using.”
To reduce drug overdose deaths, experts encourage guardians to openly communicate with their children about substance abuse and its impact.
“Even though social media is a big part of why children are starting to use drugs it’s also important to consider the family structure,” Collie said. “That’s what we really try to spread a message about. Put the phones down at dinner time, lunchtime and breakfast and have a conversation with your kids. Be involved with what’s changing in their life.”
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said one goal the group has prioritized this year is to reduce the number of overdoses that occur each year, and it starts with educating.
“We hope that the younger they are when we start educating them, the more we can get the dangers of drug use instilled in them,” Collie said. “It’s not one of those things you should let your friends try and talk you into because it can be life-threatening. Going into this year, even if we can prevent just one or two less overdoses, that’s just as important to us.”
Officials are also concerned about accidental drug overdoses, and guardians are being reminded to always keep pills safely secured and put away.
“We still have the issues of accidental overdoses,” Collie said. “A lot of times we’re still seeing a lot of issues with young children and infants picking a prescription pill off the floor so there needs to be more awareness about that.”
