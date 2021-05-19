Missouri has passed a prescription drug monitoring program, which will help track opioid prescriptions and prevent possible abuse.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, and supported by many legislators statewide and locally. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said the registry is important especially as Missouri sees so many opioid-related fatalities.
"Having a statewide solution just made a lot more sense. Again this is a critical issue of public safety, making sure that we’re keeping people healthy and preventing unnecessary tragedies where people may overdose from opioids," he said.
Missouri was the last state nationally to pass a drug monitoring program. The bill will limit access to private information that is provided to medical professionals and would keep the registry from being used for purposes like denying firearm purchases. Luetkemeyer said ironing out privacy protection details was part of the delay in the passage of the legislation.
"There were some questions about just patient privacy that arose during the legislative process. One of the things I will say is that we put a lot of patient protections in there to make sure all the medical information in there is governed by HIPPA," he said.
But more importantly, it won't be easy for people who try to abuse opioids to do so, he said.
"If somebody is getting a prescription filled at one pharmacy then they hop over to another pharmacy and another doctor's office, each of those medical providers needs to have that information at their fingertips to make sure that they aren’t overprescribing people and potentially putting them in a life-threatening situation."
Before the statewide legislation was passed, cities and counties were able to use programs to track opioid prescriptions locally, but flaws arose if people left the area.
"The opioid epidemic has really swept all of Missouri, and certainly St. Joseph and Buchanan County have not been immune to that," Luetkemeyer said. "We see increases in opioid-related deaths statewide, so this is one of those epidemics that unfortunately spares no community and I think that the PDMP is just one additional tool for physicians and other prescribers to make sure that they’re making the best possible medical decisions for the patients."
The passage of this bill also gives hope to those responding to opioid overdoses. Steve Groshong with Buchanan County EMS said emergency responders hope this will help with the increase in overdoses and look forward to seeing the registry in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.