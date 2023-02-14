Placeholder, meth

A popular social media platform is facing lawsuits from families for its role as a tool for drug dealers to dispense fentanyl to young people.

Families of more than 50 overdose victims have filed a lawsuit against Snapchat. According to the lawsuit, from 2020-2022, Snapchat was allegedly a conduit for more than 75% of the fentanyl poisoning deaths of teens between the ages of 13 to 18.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(1) comment

S

Parents need to be present in their childrenn's lives now more than ever with fentanyl in our area. Even adults and especially young adults of any income or neighborhood can be affected. PLEASE CHECK YOUR KIDS OFTEN if you see new people in their home taking advantage of them be sure and show up often. You might save your child's life. IF YOU ARE NOT THERE FOR YOUR SON OR DAUGHTER TO HELP THEM A DRUG DEALER WILL BE

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.