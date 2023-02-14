A popular social media platform is facing lawsuits from families for its role as a tool for drug dealers to dispense fentanyl to young people.
Families of more than 50 overdose victims have filed a lawsuit against Snapchat. According to the lawsuit, from 2020-2022, Snapchat was allegedly a conduit for more than 75% of the fentanyl poisoning deaths of teens between the ages of 13 to 18.
Local experts expressed concern over social media being a wide-open platform for dealers because they can sell drugs to people from anywhere in the country.
“Whether it’s something from St. Joe in Missouri or other states and countries ... people are selling these illegal drugs that haven’t been approved through a government agency,” Shawn Collie, commander at the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said. “You really don’t know what you’re getting unless it’s prescribed medication by a doctor."
The dealers are claiming to sell prescription drugs but many of them are often counterfeit and contain lethal levels of fentanyl.
“We see a lot of overdoses happening from fentanyl use,” Collie said. “Unfortunately, this is because we’re seeing fentanyl being mixed with other drugs so the person buying it may have no idea what they’re really ingesting. Whether it’s marijuana or they’re experimenting with meth ... it could be laced with fentanyl.”
The lawsuit against Snapchat claims features like disappearing messages appeal to drug dealers and make their illegal activity hard to track.
Experts believe that social media platforms can make it easier for the youth to obtain drugs but the issue will only be solved by educating children about the dangers of making these purchases online.
“A lot of it goes back to having conversations with our kids,” Collie said. “These social media platforms are out here and trying to stop it is impossible. So having that conversation with your child, family members and friends is important to make sure they’re aware of the danger that’s out there.”
A spokesperson with Snapchat said in a statement to the FBI that the company will continue to do everything it can to tackle the epidemic, including working with other tech companies, public health agencies, law enforcement and nonprofits.
Parents need to be present in their childrenn's lives now more than ever with fentanyl in our area. Even adults and especially young adults of any income or neighborhood can be affected. PLEASE CHECK YOUR KIDS OFTEN if you see new people in their home taking advantage of them be sure and show up often. You might save your child's life. IF YOU ARE NOT THERE FOR YOUR SON OR DAUGHTER TO HELP THEM A DRUG DEALER WILL BE
