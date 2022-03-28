Driving while tired can be an overlooked road hazard, and a Friday crash involving a driver on Interstate 29 highlighted the risks.
The injuries reported in that crash were moderate, but they always can be more severe, said Sgt. Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
Drivers have to know when their bodies are hitting the limit of how much they can handle, Angle said. That might mean stopping 30 minutes for a stretch and a quick nap for a few hours.
"You have to be able to recognize that when you're drowsy behind the wheel it's time to stop," he said. "It's not worth the risk. It's time to stop, take a break, you know. I don't care whether you pull off to the roadside or in a public place, take a nap, get a hotel room, whatever it takes."
Pulling off onto the shoulder of a highway can be dangerous in its own right, so the preferable option is making sure there are rest stops or exits along the way, Angle said. "Are there places along the way in case I do get tired (where) I can pull off and grab a hotel room? We've all been there, maybe you're going on vacation ... you want to get to that spot, so you kind of push it a little bit."
Since people often want to get to their destination as soon as possible, the faster but still safe option is having a co-pilot, Angle said.
"If you're traveling with people, somebody's resting while the other person's driving and then you can switch drivers," he said. "Anything to reduce the risk."
Those risks don't always have to be physical harm. There also is the vehicle repairs and any other damage, which can have a serious effect, Angle said.
"Look at the loss of property and everything and these things can be prevented," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.